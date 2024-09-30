Cyber laws: Govt to withdraw cases filed over 'speech-based' offences

Anyone in custody for such offences will be released immediately, says law ministry

The government has decided to quickly withdraw cases related to "speech-based offences" filed under cyber laws.

Additionally, anyone currently in custody under such cases will be released immediately through legal procedures, the law ministry said in a media release today.

As of August 2024, a total of 5,818 cases were ongoing with eight cyber tribunals throughout the country. These cases were filed under the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act-2006, the Digital Security Act (DSA)-2018, and the Cyber Security Act (CSA)-2023.

Among these, cases filed for expressing free speech digitally have been categorised as "speech-based offences", while hacking or other digital frauds were categorised as "computer-based offences", reads the release.

According to the press release, at present 1,340 cases are ongoing related to speech-based offences, of which 461 are under investigation by law enforcement agencies and 879 are under trial in the cyber tribunals.

Of the 1,340 total cases, 279 are under the ICT Act, 786 under DSA, and 275 under CSA. Also, the 879 pending cases will be withdrawn in coordination with the law ministry and home ministry.

The release added that the government plans to expedite the withdrawal of these cases.

Investigators will be asked to submit final reports quickly for the 461 cases that are under investigation, the release said.