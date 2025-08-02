Custodial deaths of 3 bawm men: 155 eminent citizens want judicial probe

Judicial inquiry has to be conducted into the deaths of three Bawm men in jail custody, demanded 155 eminent citizens yesterday.

In a statement, they also sought the immediate release of all detained innocent people from the Bawm community.

"We strongly condemn the ongoing repression of the indigenous people in Bandarban in the name of combating terrorism in the Chattogram Hill Tracts. Ordinary citizens, including women and children of the Bawm ethnic group, have been detained… and imprisoned for years," it said.

On July 17, Bhan Lal Rual, 35, died in jail custody. Earlier, Lal Sangmoy, 55, and Lal Tleng Kim, 29, died in prison.

In the statement, they said on April 2 and April 3, 2024, the repression of the Bawm community began in the name of a "joint operation" following bank robberies in Ruma and Thanchi of Bandarban.

"We think that indiscriminate detention of villagers and state repression in multiple false cases in the name of preventing activities and crimes of KNF members cannot continue. Death in custody is a reflection of the state's utter failure and oppression.

"We, on behalf of the civil society of different classes and professions, demand that the interim government release all innocent women, students, jum cultivators and conduct a judicial inquiry into the medical negligence and deaths of these three in jail custody," they said in the statement.

They demanded that those who are responsible for the custodial deaths be held accountable, justice be ensured through a legal process, and compensation and rehabilitation of the victims be ensured.

The signatories included rights activists Dr Hamida Hossain, Sultana Kamal, Khushi Kabir and Nirupa Dewan; Shaheen Anam, executive director of Manusher Jonno Foundation; Prof Anu Muhammad; Shamsul Huda, executive director, ALRD; Rahnuma Ahmed, writer and anthropologist; Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director, TIB; ZI Khan Panna, senior lawyer and chairperson of ASK; Shirin Parveen Haque, member, Naripokkho; Prof Sumaiya Khair of Dhaka University; Shahidul Alam, photographer, writer and activist; and lawyer Raja Debashish Roy.