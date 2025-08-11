Custodial death of Jonny: HC upholds life imprisonment of 2 former police officers

Commutes another police officer's life term to 10 years in prison

The High Court today upheld life imprisonment of two former police officers and commuted another former police officer's life term jail to 10 years' imprisonment in a case filed over custodial death of Ishtiaque Hossain Jonny, a garment-waste trader from Dhaka's Mirpur, 11 years ago.

This is the first time the HC delivered a judgement in a case filed under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act, 2013.

The life imprisonments of Zahidur Rahman, former sub-inspector (SI) of Pallabi Police Station, and its former assistant SI Qamaruzzaman Mintu were upheld.

On the other hand, life imprisonment of former assistant SI Rashedul Islam was commuted to 10 years in prison.

Police informer Russell, who was sentenced to seven years in jail, was acquitted from the charges of the case.

Another police informer Sumon, who was sentenced to seven years, has already served his jail sentence.

The HC bench of Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice AKM Rabiul Hassan pronounced the verdict after holding hearing of the appeals filed against the trial court judgement in the case.

Jonny's family members including his brother Imtiaz Hossain Rocky and mother Khurshida Begum, were present in the courtroom today.

According to the case statement, police informers Sumon and Russell called the law enforcers after Jonny slapped Sumon for stalking and harassing women at a wedding ceremony in Pallabi's Irani camp area.

Then, a group of 25 to 26 police officers including former SI Zahidur raided a house and picked up Jonny and Rocky on February 8, 2014. Police then tortured the brothers at the police station.

The next day, Jonny fell sick, then, he was admitted to a local clinic.

Later, he was transferred to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Rocky filed the murder case with the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka on August 8, 2014.

On September 9, 2020, a Dhaka court sentenced former SI Zahidur and former assistant SIs Qamruzzaman and Rashedul to life imprisonment and sentenced police informers Sumon and Russell to seven years in jail.

Mintu is on the run, and Russell, who had been absconding during the delivery of the trial court's judgement, surrendered to the lower court later.