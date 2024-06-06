Custodial Death: Identify those responsible, take action

NHRC writes to home ministry

The National Human Rights Commis-sion has asked the home ministry to conduct a proper investigation into the death of a woman in police custody in Abhaynagar, Jashore, and identify those involved in torturing her.

The commission asked the secretary of the Public Security Division of the ministry to come up with a report on the investigation by July 30, according to a statement issued by the NHRC yesterday.

A letter from NHRC Chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed said there were allegations that the woman's hair was tied to the ceiling fan while she was tortured by police before her death.

It is a gross violation of human rights, and the activities of Bangladesh police is being questioned at home and abroad because of the irresponsible action of a few.

Those who are involved should face legal action, it added.

Afroza Begum, 40, died on Sunday morning hours after she was picked up by Abhaynagar police from her home in the Nawapara area, according to her children.

Her son Sabbir Mollah, a 9th grader, told reporters that police threatened to frame his mother in a narcotics case unless she paid them Tk 2 lakh.

A team of police led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Silon Ali went to their home near midnight on Saturday and a woman constable frisked his mother.

"Then the ASI started hitting her. At one stage, she fell to the ground. He then tied my mother's hair to a ceiling fan and tortured her," Sabbir said.

As Afroza's condition deteriorated, she was taken to Jashore General Hospital where doctors declared her dead around 11:30am on Sunday.

ASI Silon earlier told The Daily Star that the allegations of torture were baseless.

Akikul Islam, officer-in-charge of Abhaynagar Police Station, said police detained Afroza with 30 yaba pills. She later fell ill and died on the way to a hospital.

On Monday, police formed a three-member committee, led by an additional superintendent of police in Jashore to investigate the matter.