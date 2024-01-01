Custodial Death: Family being pushed for out-of-court settlement

The brother of Golam Rabbani, whose body was found hanging at Baniachong Police Station in Habiganj on Tuesday night, alleged yesterday that he is being asked to settle the matter rather than file a case.

"Two days ago, an unknown person called me and asked me to meet with some policemen over this incident," Rabbani's brother Moin Uddin told The Daily Star last night.

Moin recounted, "The caller said if the matter cannot be settled, you can go to court. I instantly rejected his proposal."

The caller did not give his identity, he added.

Moin yesterday said he would file a murder case against the sub-inspector who apprehended Rabbani, four constables, and the officer-in-charge of Baniachong Police Station.

He also said he went to the police station yesterday to collect the inquest report but was not provided the report.

Habiganj Superintendent of Police Akter Hossain said if the victim's family submits an application seeking the inquest report, he will take the necessary measures.

Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Monirul Islam, allegedly involved in the incident, was withdrawn from Baniachong Police Station and attached to Habiganj Police Lines on Thursday.

The family members claim that Rabbani, aged 17 according to them but stated as 25 by the police, was tortured to death and then hanged.

Rabbani had been apprehended on suspicion of theft by a police team led by SI Monirul Islam. His lifeless body was discovered hours after his detention.