Custodial Death: Brother of deceased gets death threat

Moin Uddin, who alleges that police tortured his brother to death at Baniachong Police Station and then hung his body from a ceiling fan, received a death threat yesterday.

Moin said an unidentified person called around 3:00pm and said, "If you speak about the incident anymore, you will be made to disappear by the DB [Detective Branch of police]. And if you file a case, all of your family members will be abducted and killed."

He was threatened after the family had decided to file a case against the officer-in-charge, a sub-inspector, and four constables of the police station.

"We will file a case on Sunday with the district judge court as we want justice," Moin told The Daily Star yesterday.

He said, "I will accuse SI Monirul Haque and four constables for arresting my brother on false charges and OC Delwar Hossain under whose directives the whole incident took place."

Moin's brother Golam Rabbani was found hanging in a room at the police station on Tuesday night, hours after police had detained him on suspicion of theft, according to police.

Police claimed that Rabbani was 25 but Moin gave this paper a birth certificate according to which he was 18.

The police also claimed that Rabbani hanged himself from the ceiling fan in a room inside the police station, but Moin alleged that police tortured him to death and then hung the body.

He said his brother's body bore injury marks and provided this paper with several video clips in which reddish swell marks were seen on the body's back.

On Wednesday, OC Delwar refuted Moin's allegations that police tortured Rabbani to death.

He said a magistrate (executive) prepared the inquest report and he did not find any marks of torture.

Asked whether he found any marks of injury on the body, Baniachong Assistant Commissioner (land) Md Saiful Islam yesterday refused to comment.

Habiganj Civil Surgeon Nurul Haque said he was yet to receive the postmortem report and after receiving the report he would be able to provide the cause of death.

Additional SP Palash Ranjan Dey of Baniachong Circle said Rabbani was kept in the room for the women and children's helpdesk so that he could be interrogated. That was why his belt and other belongings were not taken away, the official claimed.

He said Moin should file a general diary with the police station if he received any threat and that the police would take necessary steps.

Rabbani was buried at Dibir Dargah at Baniachong after Maghrib prayers on Wednesday.

PROBE BODY FORMED

Habiganj Superintendent of Police Akter Hossain yesterday said he formed a three-member committee, led by Additional Superintendent of Police (administration) Hasibul Islam, on Wednesday night to investigate Rabbani's death.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within seven days, he told The Daily Star.

Meanwhile, Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation yesterday said the police narrative regarding the incident was not credible.

It is well-known that police lock-ups are located in places where people and guards are always present making it absolutely impossible for someone to die by suicide, it said.