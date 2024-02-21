Custodial Death: 16 cops, jail officials sued

In connection with the death of an inmate under the custody of Chattogram Central Jail, 16 individuals, including the jail superintendent and Boalkhali police OC, were sued yesterday.

Purabi Palit, 35, wife of victim Rubel Dey, 38, filed the case with the court of Metropolitan Session Judge Dr Jebunnesa under the Custodial Death (Prevention) Act, according to the plaintiff's lawyer, Advocate Ajoy Dhar.

"The court accepted the case and will issue an order in this regard during a hearing on February 28," Ajay said.

Nine of the accused are Boalkhali police station officers, while the remaining accused are jail officials.

The accused officers from Boalkhali Police Station are: Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ashab Uddin, Inspector Md Saiful Islam, Sub-Inspector (SI) SM Abu Musa, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Main Uddin, ASI Saiful Islam, Constables Kamal and Asadullah, and Duty Officer Riazul Jabbar.

The accused officials from Chattogram Central Jail are: Senior Jail Superintendent Manjur Hossain, Jailer Emran Hossain Miah, Deputy Jailers Nowshad Mia, Akherul Islam, Sumaiya Khatun, Ibrahim, and the ward master of Padma Ward-15.

On February 5, the 38-year-old Rubel Dey was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital by jail authorities. He was pronounced dead there. His body bore multiple injury marks.

His family members alleged that Rubel was tortured inside the prison by guards or other inmates.

According to the case statement, his wife said that on January 28, Boalkhali police picked up Rubel and demanded Tk 2 lakh as a bribe, threatening to implicate him in a liquor case otherwise.

When the money could not be arranged, police filed a case citing the recovery of 200 litres of homemade liquor from Rubel's possession.

In the case, his wife claimed that Rubel was physically assaulted by police during his arrest and later the jail officials also tortured under the influence of the police officers, leading to his death in jail custody.

Contacted, SI Musa, said, "Rubel was physically fit during his arrest. We found nothing unusual about him while in our custody."

Musa also denied the bribery allegations made by Rubel's family members.

"Rubel is a professional liquor seller. You can ask anyone in the area. Our operation was done in public. We have witnesses," he added.

Meanwhile, Manjur Hossain, senior jail superintendent, said, "Rubel had a mental disorder along with withdrawal symptoms. We first kept him in a different ward, but later he was shifted to Padma Ward 3.

"When he complained of chest pain we took him to the prison hospital. Later, he was shifted to CMCH, where he was pronounced dead."

The jail official claimed Rubel was not tortured in the jail by guards or other inmates.