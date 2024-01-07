Curiosity saves 19 lives

Supervisor finds timer IED inside moving bus; informs bomb disposal unit who later defused it

Like any other day, Md Hasan was sitting inside the sleeper coach of Cox's Bazar-bound Bengal Paribahan on Friday night, getting ready to check passengers' tickets.

As they crossed the Sign Board area in Narayanganj, Hasan got up from his seat and began his duties. When approaching the back of the bus, he noticed an empty compartment.

At first, he called the number of the passenger who had bought the ticket, but found it unreachable. Hasan then checked inside the compartment, only to find a bag sitting inside.

Curiosity took over and he decided to check the contents of the bag. To his shock, he saw a bomb-like object inside.

Hasan immediately called the emergency number 999, after informing the bus driver to stop. They were on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway near Mouchak. Quickly, they were able to evacuate all passengers after halting the bus.

Later, the object was identified as an improvised explosive device (IED), which was set up with a timer, said officials of DMP's bomb disposal unit.

Golam Mostofa Russel, superintendent of Narayanganj district police, disclosed the information at a press briefing in his office yesterday afternoon.

The bomb disposal unit deactivated the bomb, he said, adding that if it had exploded inside the bus, all 19 people on board could have died.

Hasan's curiosity saved many lives, said the SP.

According to the police, there were 16 passengers and three staff members in the bus, including the driver. Passengers boarded it from Gabtoli and Sayedabad bus stands in the capital.

More passengers were supposed to be picked up at later stops.

"On information, a team of Siddhirganj Police Station went to the location and informed the bomb disposal unit. Afterwards, the unit defused the bomb. According to the bomb disposal unit, it was a time generating bomb. It contained a watch, batteries, gun powder, and bottles of petrol," the police official added.

A case has been filed in Siddhirganj Police Station under anti-terrorism act, accusing unknown persons.

The SP also said, "We are trying to identify the passenger who left the bag in the bus. The staff informed us that possibly someone got on the bus with the bomb in Gabtali and then got off at Sayedabad, leaving the bag behind."