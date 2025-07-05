Cumilla rape: Man held for leading assault

The younger brother of the main accused in the rape incident in Cumilla's Muradnagar has been arrested for allegedly inciting a mob to assault the victim and sharing a video of the attack on social media.

Shah Poran, 28, brother of Fazor Ali, was arrested in Cumilla on Thursday night, said Rab-11 Commanding Officer HM Sajjad Hossain at a press briefing at the Rab media centre in Dhaka yesterday.

According to Rab, Shah Poran filmed and shared the video of the woman being assaulted to take revenge on his elder brother Fazor Ali. Poran had reportedly been harbouring resentment since Fazor slapped him during a village arbitration to settle a dispute between the two brothers.

Rab said both brothers had long been harassing the woman.

According to Rab, a few days after the arbitration, the victim's mother borrowed Tk 50,000 from Fazor Ali. On the night of June 26, when the woman's parents were not at home, Fazor allegedly entered her room around 11:30pm under the pretext of collecting loan interest and raped her, it added.

Shortly after, a group of 8 to 10 people stormed into the room, breaking down the door. They physically assaulted both Fazor and the woman, stripped her and took her videos. Shah Poran shared the clip on social media, Rab said.

The Rab official claimed that the assault was premeditated. The attackers had followed Fazor and laid in wait to launch an assault.

The following day, June 27, the victim filed two cases -- one under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, 2000 and another under the Pornography Control Act, 2012.

Police later arrested Fazor and three others.

After the incident garnered widespread attention, Shah Poran and several other accused went into hiding.

At yesterday's press briefing, the Rab official said that during primary interrogation, Shah Poran admitted to his crimes.

Preparations are underway to hand him over to Muradnagar Police Station, he added.