Cumilla rape: Main accused among two more arrested

The main accused, among two more people, has been arrested in connection with the rape case filed in Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla.

Three others were arrested in the same case early today.

The main accused, Md Fazor Ali, 36, was arrested around 5:00 am today, Cumilla Superintendent of Police Nazir Ahmed Khan confirmed to The Daily Star around 7:30am.

He added that another person was arrested for recording and sharing a video of the incident.

A second press release was also issued this morning, detailing the latest developments.

According to a press release issued earlier around 1:30am, police said they had arrested three individuals for recording and distributing a video of the victim after she was raped.

The other arrestees are Sumon, Romzan, Md Arif, and Md Anik.

According to the case statement, the 21-year-old woman was raped at knifepoint in Ramchandrapur Panchkitta village under Muradnagar upazila. The survivor, a mother of two, had gone to visit her father's house about two weeks ago.

A neighbour, Md Fazor Ali -- known for stalking her during previous visits -- entered the house on Thursday night while other family members were attending a local fair.

He raped her at knifepoint and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident, according to the case statement filed by the survivor the next day.

She said locals rushed to the scene when she began screaming and beat up Fazor. Police said he later fled, despite being injured.

A video of the survivor was also recorded and later circulated online.

Police confirmed that legal action would be taken against the accused under relevant laws.

A case was filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, 2000, at Muradnagar Police Station on Friday.