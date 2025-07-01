Cumilla Rape: Ensure justice and support for victim

Demand 38 eminent citizens

Thirty-eight eminent citizens have condemned the recent incident of rape and physical assault of a woman in Cumilla's Muradnagar, and demanded a thorough investigation along with exemplary punishment for the perpetrators.

In a statement issued to the media yesterday, the signatories expressed their outrage over the incident and called for ensuring the safety and psychosocial support of the survivor and her family.

The statement denounced not only the act of rape and assault but also the inhumane act of recording and circulating a video of the survivor online. The signatories demanded swift legal action against all those involved in the assault, video recording, and its dissemination.

Criticising several media outlets for publishing images of the survivor, the statement pointed out that such actions not only violate privacy laws but also endanger the woman's safety and dignity.

The signatories urged the media to act more responsibly while reporting on such sensitive matters.

Among the signatories were: Sultana Kamal, Khushi Kabir, Iftekharuzzaman, Sara Hossain, Rasheda K Choudhury, Shireen Huq, Shaheen Anam, Sumaiya Khair, ZI Khan Panna, Shahidul Alam, Gitiara Nasreen, Shamsul Huda, Subrata Chowdhury, Shahnaz Huda, Robayet Ferdous, Nur Khan Liton, Monindra Kumar Nath, Faustina Pereira, Rahnuma Ahmed, Farzana Wahid Shayan, and Rezaur Rahman Lenin.