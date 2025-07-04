Cumilla rape: Another arrested

Another person has been arrested in connection with the sensational rape case in Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla yesterday.

The arrestee is Shah Poran, younger brother of prime accused Fazor Ali, said Mahmudul Hassan, an officer of Rab 11 Company Commander Post 2.

RAB arrested him from the Burichang area in the afternoon.

He has been hiding since the incident on June 26.

Jahidur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Muradnagar Police Station said he was later handed over to them.

Investigation has been revealed that Shah Poran was the mastermind behind making the video of rape survivor viral on social media, claimed Rab.

He will be produced before a court in cases filed under the Pornography Act, 2012 and Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, 2000.

On Sunday, a total of five were detained for recording and sharing the video of the woman, police said.

Police arrested Fazor Ali and five others in connection with the incident till date.