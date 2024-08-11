Cultural centre in Keraniganj vandalised

Many establishments were vandalised following the fall of Sheikh Hasina on August 5, one of which was the Hamidur Rahman Cultural Center in Jinjira area of Keraniganj.

Miscreants vandalised the establishment and looted valuables from its premises around 3:00pm on the day.

Wishing anonymity, an official of Hamidur Rahman Cultural Centre yesterday told The Daily Star that the centre is a government establishment that they had leased for three years from Dhaka Zilla Parishad.

They invested around Tk 2.5 crore in overall decoration, furnishing, and interior work, he added.

The centre recently started its classes with 20 students, offering music, dance, and various forms of arts and culture.

It was preparing to enrol 400 more students. In the meantime, this attack occurred, said the official.

He also said the miscreants looted valuables, including furniture and electrical appliances.

Mentionable, the building of the Hamidur Rahman Cultural Centre was designed by internationally acclaimed architect Marina Tabassum.