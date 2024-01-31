CU prof accused of attempted rape; probe committee formed

Probe committee formed

A student of Chittagong University (CU) brought allegations of attempted rape against her PhD supervisor inside a lab of Science Faculty.

The student of 2017-2018 session lodged a written complaint in this regard with the Anti-Sexual Harassment Cell against the Chemistry professor today, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent quoting CU Vice-Chancellor Prof Shireen Akhter.

Following the allegation, CU formed a probe committee led by the chief of the cell Prof Jarin Akhter to investigate the matter, she added.

The victim has been doing her thesis under the supervision of the professor since December last year.

Prof Shireen Akhter told The Daily Star, "We asked the cell to investigate the allegation with the highest priority. The committee asked both the victim and the teacher to submit their versions before it tomorrow [Thursday]".

In the complaint, the victim alleged that the teacher regularly assaulted her both verbally and sexually after she started her PhD thesis under his supervision.

On January 6 morning, the teacher entered the lab while she was working alone and touched her inappropriately, said the complainant.

The complainant further noted that on January 13, when she was called to the teacher's room, she was first sexually harassed and later, the professor tried to rape her in his office. However, she managed to escape from the room.

The victim alleged that she and two of her friends were threatened by the respective teacher more than once not to share the incident to anyone.

Refuting the allegation, the teacher told this newspaper, "She is my student. I don't know why she is bringing such baseless allegations against me. In more than 25 years of teaching career, I have never gone through this kind of mental pressure. You can ask my other students about me."

"Its true that sometimes I had to rebuke students to make them more attentive in class for the sake of their future, but it doesn't mean that I would physically touch anyone. On January 7, she and her friends came to my house and we had lunch together," claimed the teacher.

"We observed that she looked depressed and demotivated since she joined to my class. I don't know why she lodged a complaint against me," he added.

Chemistry Department head Prof Debashis Palit told The Daily Star, "The teacher was my student. The victim never complained to anyone in the department against him. I came to learn the matter through the VC office."