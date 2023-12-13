CTTC arrests Hizb ut-Tahrir leader

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested a Hizb ut-Tahrir leader from the Bashundhara Residential area of Dhaka yesterday.

Arrestee Imtiaz Selim alias Imadul Amin, 41, is working as the head of business at a multinational company, said CTTC chief additional commissioner Asaduzzaman during a press conference at DMP Media Centre today.

Imtiaz, a Black Belt holder in Martial Arts, is a registered instructor and international referee of the Bangladesh National Karate Federation.

Imtiaz is also a licensed instructor of the Japan Karate Association, said the police official.

Imtiaz completed his BBA and Masters in Development Studies from North South University, the CTTC official said.

After passing out from university in 2010, he first came to know about the banned organization Hizb ut-Tahrir through a friend and joined it. On May 12, 2010, he was arrested for involvement with the outfit and spent six months in jail, according to CCTC.

During his stay in jail, Imtiaz came close to the founders of Hizb ut-Tahrir in Bangladesh -- Prof Dr Syed Ghulam Mawla and Prof Mohiuddin -- and through their speeches, he became more attached to Hizb ut-Tahrir.

After being released on bail, he went to Australia with his family and stayed for one year. However, he came back to the country and continued his activities as a member of Hizb ut-Tahrir, according to CTTC.