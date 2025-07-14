CTTC arrests 5 muggers in Mohammadpur

Counterterrorism officials arrested five muggers from Dhaka's Mohammadpur area yesterday.

The arrestees are active members of the notorious "Pani Rubel gang", a mugging ring operating in Mohammadpur area, said Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

They arrestees are Md Layes, 25, Shahin, known as Auto Shahin, 20, Md Shuvo, 19, Abdul Alim, 28, and Md Milon Hossain, 28.

A team from the Special Action Group of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit carried out the drive in Jahuri Moholla and Babar Road areas and made the arrests, the DC said.

"During preliminary interrogation, the arrestees, equipped with machetes and other sharp weapons, admitted to regularly mugging pedestrians," he added.

Legal proceedings are underway against them.