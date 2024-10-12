Ctg puja mandap: 2 held over song calling for Islamic revolution

Case filed against 7, cops launch probe

Police yesterday arrested two people over singing a song calling for Islamic revolution at JM Sen Hall puja mandap in Chattogram city.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) said they were investigating whether there was any ill intention behind performing such a song during a cultural programme at the puja mandap stage.

Six members of Chattogram Cultural Academy, reportedly a pro-Jamaat cultural organisation, sang a Baul and another calling for Islamic revolution around 7:00pm on Thursday that caused widespread outrage after related video clips went viral.

Many alleged that the incident hurt religious sentiment of Hindus.

Durga Puja at the JM Sen Hall is organised by Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad's Chattogram city unit.

In an overnight drive, CMP arrested Shahidul Karim, 42, a teacher at Tanzimul Ummah Madrasa, and Md Nur Islam, 34, a teacher at Darul Irfan Madrasa of the city.

Meanwhile, Sukanta Bikash Mahajan, finance secretary of the parishad's Chattogram city unit, filed a case with Kotwali Police Station yesterday evening against the six performers and a leader of the parishad for hurting religious sentiment, said Fazlul Kader Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of the station.

The six performers are Shahidul Karim, 42, Md Nurul Islam, 34, Abdullah Iqbal, 30, Rony, 28, Golam Mostafa, 27, and Mohammad Mamun, 36, and Joint General Secretary Sajal Dutta of the parishad's Chattogram city unit, who reportedly permitted the performers to use the stage, he said.

At a press conference in CMP headquarters yesterday, its Deputy Commissioner (crime and operations) Roish Uddin said they were interrogating the arrestees and trying to detain the others.

He said some members of Chattagoram Cultural Academy sang two songs at the cultural programme "on request of" Sajal Dutta.

It was presumed that some words of one of the songs hurt religious sentiment and it went viral in the social media, he said.

He added that police identified the performers and arrested two.

The CMP official said they were quizzing the two and trying to find whether there was any ill intention behind singing the songs and whether they had any political affiliation.

Police were looking for Sajal, who went into hiding right after the incident, he added.

Meanwhile, Chattogram city unit of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad expelled Sajal for allowing the six to perform the songs.

In a press statement yesterday, the organisation said it held Sajal solely responsible for the incident, which hurt religious sentiment of Hindus.

Sukanta told The Daily Star that they have divided cultural events into two parts each day from Maha Saptami to Maha Nabami during the Durga Puja. One is held from 4:00pm to 8:00pm and the other after that.

"Thursday's incident happened during the day's first programme where students of different cultural academics usually perform, but the name of Chattogram Cultural Academy was not on the list," he said.

Sukanta added that he came to know that Sajal, on request of his business partner, allowed Chattogram Cultural Academy to perform without knowledge of other committee members.

Another organiser, wishing anonymity, said the performers wanted to perform a patriotic song and Sajal might have permitted them in good faith.

Within hours of the incident, Hindu devotees, mostly youths, from different puja mandaps of the port city rushed to the spot and demonstrated protesting the incident and blamed the organisers for this incident.

They demonstrated there for several hours.

However, the situation at the puja mandap was calm yesterday, with holding Ashtami Puja in a befitting and usual manner.

The organisers, however, cancelled yesterday's first cultural event (4:00pm to 8:00pm) as the listed cultural academics expressed unwillingness to perform, said Sukanta.

In another development, Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad condemned the "untoward" incident.

In a statement, it said the Hindu people were deeply saddened by the incident and demanded a judicial probe into the incident and the culprits be brought to book.

"The government has taken necessary steps so that Durga Puja is celebrated in a peaceful manner. But such incidents could foil the efforts and thus the government, army, law enforcement agencies, and students should join hands in this regard and there is no alternative to doing so," reads the statement.

In late development, central committee of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad yesterday relieved its Chattogram chapter President Ashish Bhattacharya and General Secretary Hillol Dey from their posts for failing to perform their responsibilities properly.