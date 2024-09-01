Ctg port now puts restriction on 9 banks linked to S Alam

Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has issued a letter asking not to receive pay orders, cheques and bank guarantees of nine banks including those associated with the S Alam Group.

The Chief Finance and Accounts Officer Mohammad Abdus Shakur of the CPA issued the letter for all departmental heads on Thursday.

The banks are - Global Islami Bank PLC, Union Bank PLC, Bangladesh Commerce Bank PLC, Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC, First Security Islami Bank PLC, Social Islami Bank PLC, Padma Bank PLC, National Bank PLC and ICB Islami Bank PLC.

CPA Secretary Omar Faruk said the CPA receives money for different purposes.

It is reported that pay-orders and cheques of some of the banks are not being cashed over the last couple of weeks, he said.

To avert any further complexity, the notice was issued for related departments of the CPA, he added.

Mentionable, the customers of these nine banks including those associated with the S Alam Group have been facing problems to pay different fees, VATs, taxes and other payment through the pay-orders and cheques over the last couple of weeks.