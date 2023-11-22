Ctg mobile court sends 2 to jail for destroying forest

A mobile court today sentenced two women to jail on charges of destroying a portion of a reserve forest in Chattogram's Fatikchhari upazila.

The convicts are Sharmen Akter and Rasheda Akter, from the Baganbazar area of the upazila, reports our staff correspondent quoting forest officials.

"Based on a tip-off, the court led by ATM Kamrul Islam, assistant commissioner (land) of the upazila, conducted the raid and sentenced each to one-month imprisonment under the Balu Mahal and Management Act, 2010, for cutting hill, felling trees, and destroying a portion of the reserve forest," said Amirul Islam, an officer of the Koyla Forest Office.

The court sent the convicts to the local police station to send them to prison, he said.