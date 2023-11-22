Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 22, 2023 07:56 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 22, 2023 07:59 PM

Crime & Justice

Ctg mobile court sends 2 to jail for destroying forest

Star Digital Report
court hammer

A mobile court today sentenced two women to jail on charges of destroying a portion of a reserve forest in Chattogram's Fatikchhari upazila.

The convicts are Sharmen Akter and Rasheda Akter, from the Baganbazar area of the upazila, reports our staff correspondent quoting forest officials.

"Based on a tip-off, the court led by ATM Kamrul Islam, assistant commissioner (land) of the upazila, conducted the raid and sentenced each to one-month imprisonment under the Balu Mahal and Management Act, 2010, for cutting hill, felling trees, and destroying a portion of the reserve forest," said Amirul Islam, an officer of the Koyla Forest Office.

The court sent the convicts to the local police station to send them to prison, he said.

