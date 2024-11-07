Ctg market clash: 49 arrested, trader sent to jail

In a drive early yesterday, the joint forces detained 82 people over Tuesday night's attack on a shop and law enforcers at Hazari Lane Market in Chattogram city.

Of the detainees, 33 were released as their involvement was not found.

The attack took place after a trader allegedly made a post on Facebook, criticising ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), a Hindu religious organisation. It sparked anger among the local Hindu community, said police and local sources.

Meanwhile, Kazi Tarek Aziz, additional deputy commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, said Kotwali police filed a case yesterday, accusing 49 named and 400 to 500 unidentified people on charges of assaulting police and barring them from discharging duties by hurling brick chunks and chemicals (used to purify gold) on them.

The trader in question was sent to jail after police produced him before a court under section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, said court sources. Earlier, he was taken into safe custody by police after the attack on his shop.

According to witnesses, those who launched the attack were mostly outsiders.

Following the clash and the joint forces' drive, a tense situation has been prevailing in the area.

During a recent visit to the Hazari Lane area around 1:00pm yesterday, this correspondent found all the jewellery and medicine shops closed.

Police presence was seen at two entry points of the lane.

Many locals alleged that joint forces charged batons on agitators to bring the situation under control.

Hazari Lane is home to many jewellery-gold markets and wholesale medicine shops. Most of the residents belong to the Hindu community.

At a press briefing at the CMP Headquarters yesterday afternoon, CMP Deputy Commissioner Rais Uddin said, "During our initial investigation, we confirmed that ISKCON supporters were involved in the attack. We are trying to verify their identities."

At another press briefing at the 34th Construction Brigade in the city's Wasa area, Lt Col Ferdous Ahmed, spokesperson for the Task Force-4, said, "Shops were sealed off [in the area] in the presence of an executive magistrate on Tuesday night after the attack. We will reopen those after completing our investigation."

Describing Tuesday night's incident, he said around 500 to 600 people gathered in front of the shop. Upon information, six teams from the joint forces went there to calm the situation.

At one point, the mob attacked the joint forces, hurling acid, glass bottles, and stones, injuring both army and police personnel, he added.

Later, a team of 10 joint forces went there and detained 80 people, Ferdous said.

He also said nine policemen and five army personnel were injured in the attack.

Contacted, Syed Mahbubul Haque, additional district magistrate of Chattogram District Administration, said, "We held a meeting with the owners of the medicine shops. A guideline was sent to the joint forces, and the shops will be reopened by tomorrow [today]."

In a press statement last night, ISKCON General Secretary Charu Chandra Das said the organisation has no involvement with the incident.

He said a vested quarter is trying to tarnish ISKCON's image by spreading "misinformation". He called upon the government to conduct an investigation to bring the "real" culprits to book.