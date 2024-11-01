Ctg customs seizes fake banderoles worth Tk 15cr

Chattogram Customs, Excise, and VAT officials yesterday seized a substantial quantity of fake and used banderoles, valued at Tk 15 crore, from an underground bunker in a factory owned by former Chattogram City Corporation councillor Abdur Sabur Liton.

The factory, Bijoy International Tobacco, is located in the Chakaria area of the port city.

Liton, an Awami League leader and family friend of former education minister Muhibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, fled the country after the AL government's fall and was unavailable for comment.

For years, customs and NBR officials had been silent about Liton's illegal tobacco operations.

Following The Daily Star's investigative report titled "A councillor and his illicit tobacco trade" on June 1, the National Board of Revenue launched an inquiry led by then Customs Intelligence Director General Fakhrul Alam.

In recent raids across Halishahar and Nayabazar, the committee seized foreign cigarette papers and illegal cigarette stamps worth Tk 100 crore.

Chattogram Customs VAT Commissioner Muhammad Zakir Hossain said, "We seized 38.74 lakh fake and used cigarette stamps hidden underground at Bijoy Tobacco. The government would have lost Tk 15 crore in revenue if these banderoles were used." Legal action against the factory owners is ongoing, he said.