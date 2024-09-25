Ctg cops arrest 3 of a gang who sang, danced around youth later found dead

Police say they tortured him and later dumped his body

Three persons, including a 16-year-old boy, were arrested early today in connection with the torture and killing of Md Shahadat Hossain in Chattogram on August 13, police said.

Police said the arrestees were part of a WhatsApp group formed that night to control traffic in Sholoshahar area. Members of that group caught and tied Shahadat up on suspicion of theft, tortured him and later dumped his body.

More than a month after the ruthless killing, the incident came to light on Saturday after a 20-second video was posted on Facebook in Chattogram.

The video showed the limp body of a young man tied to two poles. A crowd of young men were singing a local song and dancing around him, seemingly taking pleasure in a life slipping away before their eyes.

Police conducted overnight raids and arrested the three from various parts of Chattogram city early today, our Chattogram correspondent said quoting officials of Panchlaish Police Station.

Those who participated in the torture are members of a WhatsApp group called "Chattogram Chhatra Janata Traffic Group", police said. However, they also mentioned that Shahadat had six criminal cases filed against him with Kotwali Police station.

Two of the arrested individuals are Farhad Ahmed Chowdhury, 42, and Anisur Rahman Ifat, 19, while the third person was a 16-year-old boy. Farhad Ahmed is the admin of the WhatsApp group, police said.

At a press conference at CMP headquarters, ADC (PR) Kazi Mohammad Tarek Aziz said that on August 13, while students were controlling traffic at various locations in the city, Farhad and his team opened the WhatsApp group to manage traffic in Sholoshahar area. The group had around 120 members, he said.

While controlling traffic, they suspected that Shahadat was a mobile phone snatcher. They caught him and tied his hands to a pole and began torturing him. They also posted his photo in the group, asking other members to come and join the torture, said the ADC.

Around 20 people participated in the incident. At one point, Shahadat collapsed on the spot, Tarek added. The group later dumped his body near Badna Shah Mazar.

The three were seen in a number of videos collected by police, he said.

In response to a question, Tarek stated, "This is not mob justice, it's mob injustice."

The police are continuing their efforts to arrest the other suspects.