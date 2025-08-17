Ctg cop attacked with sharp weapon: Prime accused, accomplice nabbed

So far, police have arrested 33 people in this regard

Police today arrested two people, including the prime accused, in a case filed over attacking a police officer with a sharp weapon in Chattogram city's Saltgola area last Monday.

The arrestees are Md Shakil, 27, and Md Arif Hossain, 32.

Among them, Shakil is accused in at least nine cases filed over attempted murder, possession of arms, and other charges, said police.

Police recovered a light gun (LG), three rounds of bullets, and a sharp weapon from their possession.

Addressing a press briefing at the Dampara Media Centre of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, Deputy Commissioner (DC-Port) Amirul Islam said police held the two in a drive in the Patenga area while they were trying to flee the city in a vehicle early today.

Based on Shakil's confession, police later seized an LG and three rounds of cartridges from his secret hideout, he added.

So far, police have arrested 33 people in this regard.

Last Monday, Awami League activists brought out a flash procession in the Saltgola area under Bandar Police Station. On information, a three-member police team, led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Abu Sayeed Rana of Bandar Police Station, went to the spot.

Acting on a tip-off that Awami League activists were hiding inside a house, police began a search.

At that time, SI Rana was hit on the head with a sharp weapon. He was later rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in a critical condition.