Ctg civil surgeon finds irregularities at pvt clinics, diagnostic centres

A team from Chattogram Civil Surgeon office found various irregularities at some private clinics and diagnostic centres in the port city today.

The made the visits to see whether the clinics and diagnostic centress were following the 10-point instructions issued by the Directorate Generate of Health Services (DGHS).

Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Ilias Chowdhury led the drives.

During a visit to Metropolitan Hospital, the team found that lab assistants were collecting blood samples of patients instead of lab technicians.

Moreover, the rate charts for diagnostic tests were not on display at the hospital.

They also found that the lab technicians at Sensiv Diagnostic Centre did not have any certificates, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent from the spot.

After the visit, Civil Surgeon Dr Ilias Chowdhury told the journalists that, "In our visit, we have found some irregularities in some hospitals and diagnostic centres."

"We have warned them about the irregularities and asked them to fix those immediately," he said.

However, the civil surgeon did not issue any punishment for the irregularities.

The civil surgeon also said they would revisit the clinics and diagnostic centres, where they have found irregularities, for a follow-up.

The other private clinics and diagnostic centres in the city and upazilas will be visited to see the 10-point instructions by the DGHS, he added.