Ctg Buddhist Monastery: 5 monks, among 7, hurt in clash

At least seven people, including five monks, were injured in a clash between two groups of Buddhists monks and their supporters inside Chattogram Buddhist Monastery in the port city's Nandan Kanon area this afternoon over taking charge of the temple.

The injured were admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), reports our Chattogram staff correspondent quoting police.

The injured monks are Nanda Bodhi Bhante, 24, Uttama Nanda Bhikkhu, 40, Karuna Nanda Bhikkhu, 39, Agralankar Bhikkhu, 28, Rahul Bodhi Bhikkhu, 22.

Police said the incident took place between the members of Bangladesh Sangharaj Bhikkhu Mahasabha, a platform of Buddhist monks, and Bangladesh Bouddha Samiti, a Buddhist socio-cultural organisation mainly led by Buddhist leaders who aren't monks, at around 3:30pm when the members of Bouddha Samiti went to the monastery office.

Bouddha Samity had been controlling the monastery for a long time, but a feud started between the Samity and Bhikkhu Mahasabha in recent years over controlling the monastery.

Earlier in March, members of Bouddha Samiti were drove out from the monastery by Sangharaj Bhikkhu Mahasabha followers led by Ekushey Padak awardee Professor Jinobodhi Bhikkhu over some allegations against the Samity. Since then, Sangharaj Bhikkhu Mahasabha banned Bouddha Samiti members and leaders inside the monastery.

Police sources and eyewitnesses said some Bouddha Samiti leaders and their followers entered inside the Samity office room on the ground floor of the monastery at around 12:00pm today.

On information, Jinobodhi Bhikkhu and his men rushed to the spot and tried to drive out the members from the temple area, triggering clash.

CMP Assistant Commissioner Atanu Chakraborty said, "An altercation broke out between the monks and Samiti members over taking possession of the temple and at one point they locked into a clash. We brought the situation under control after dispersing them from the temple area."

Jinobodhi Bhikkhu told the reporters "The Samiti is illegal and has no validity to run the temple. The leaders misappropriated a huge amount of temple money and ran the temple as per their will, depriving the monks."

"They entered the temple with ill intentions, ransacked my office room, and took away several documents to hide the truth. They attacked us when we tried to resist them," he added.

Contact, Samity's General Secretary Ajit Barua said, "I won't make any comment in this regard. I did not go to temple during the incident so I don't know anything."