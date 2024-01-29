Ctg airport health official arrested with 4 gold bars

Customs officials arrested a health officer of Chattogram airport and recovered four gold bars from his possession this morning.

The arrestee, Sharif, works at the Emergency Medical Services Department of the airport, said Assistant Commissioner of Custom House Alif Rahman Nirvul.

To smuggle the gold, the doctor allegedly used the VIP channel pretending to provide emergency medical care to one of the passengers, Md Alauddin, of a flight arriving from UAE, the customs official said.

Based on a tip-off, customs officials monitored the doctor's moves for the past few days and managed to arrest him today, Alif added.

"Legal action is being taken against the passenger and the doctor," he said.

Further information regarding the incident could not be known immediately.