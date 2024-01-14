Ctg Airport: Gold worth Tk 3.89cr seized from Biman plane

Members of Customs Intelligence & Investigation Directorate (CIID) and National Security Intelligence (NSI) in a joint drive seized a huge amount of gold ornaments weighing 4.5 kilogrammes from an aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at Shah Amanat International Airport yesterday morning.

Saifur Rahman, joint director of CIID, told The Daily Star, "The gold ornaments are worth about Tk 3.89 crore. They were found under a seat of the flight BG-152 which landed in Chattogram from Sharjah of the UAE at around 8:40am."

"Acting on a tip-off, we raided the flight and seized the gold ornaments," he said, adding that no one was detained in this regard.