Ctg Airport: Gold bars worth Tk 1.4cr found in cigarette packet
National Security Intelligence (NSI) seized 14 gold bars worth Tk 1.4 crore at Shah Amanat International Airport last morning.
NSI members found the smuggled gold inside a cigarette packet that was placed on the baggage carousel, confirmed Airport Director Group Captain Taslim Ahmad.
Sources at the airport said there was a tip-off about smuggled gold arriving in Chattogram on flight G9-526 of Air Arabia.
When the flight landed at 9:26am, a team of intelligence agencies, took position near a luggage conveyor belt and noticed a cigarette packet wrapped in tape on the belt at 9:55am.
After searching the packet, the gold bars weighing 1.63kg were recovered.
The gold was later handed over to the customs officials of the airport for further legal procedure, said Taslim.
