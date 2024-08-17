Crystal meth, yaba worth Tk 21cr seized

BGB has seized drugs worth nearly Tk 21 crore in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf and Bandarban's Naikkhyangchhari upazilas.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from BGB-2 conducted a raid around 11:30pm on Thursday in an abandoned house in the Naitongpara border area, according to Shariful Islam, the public relations officer at BGB headquarters.

The patrol team recovered a plastic bag containing 1.793kg of crystal meth there.

In Teknaf, BGB-34 intercepted a group of people, who fearing arrest fled the scene leaving a bag.

The team found 2kg of crystal meth and 80,000 yaba pills inside the bag.