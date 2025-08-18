‘Crushed by debt’: Rajshahi farmer ends life in betel field

Family says falling crop prices left him unable to repay mounting loans

A farmer in Mohanpur upazila of Rajshahi reportedly took his own life this morning, with family members claiming he was driven to suicide by mounting debt.

The deceased has been identified as Akbar Hossain, 50, a resident of Kharoil village. Police said his body was recovered from a local betel leaf field around 7:00am.

Mohanpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ataur Rahman confirmed the incident, saying, "We recovered the body and will hand it over to the family after completing legal formalities. A case of unnatural death will be filed in connection with the incident."

Family members say Akbar had borrowed money both from neighbours and local NGOs. While he had been repaying instalments regularly, the recent sharp drop in betel leaf prices left him unable to keep up with payments.

"Akbar became deeply frustrated when he could no longer repay his loans," said his uncle, Abdus Salam. "That's why he chose to end his life."

His son, Md. Suman, said, "As usual, we went to the betel field with the workers. But my father was nowhere to be found. Around 7:30am, when workers suggested checking the nearby field, I discovered my father's body hanging there."