‘Crude bombs hurled’ at house of nomination-deprived Ctg leader

Crude bombs were hurled in front of the residence of Abdullah Al Baker Bhuiyan, a nomination-deprived Awami League leader, in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram this evening, he claimed.

The incident took place at Ward-7 in Sitakunda Municipality in the evening, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent quoting the AL leader.

Abdullah Al Baker Bhuiyan blamed the followers of AL Sitakunda upazila unit General Secretary SM Al Mamun, who secured the party nomination for Chattogram-4 constituency (Sitakunda), for the attack.

Upon verbal complaint, a team of police from Sitakunda Police Station visited the spot, said OC Tofail Ahmed of Sitakunda Police Station.

"We have been informed that the followers of Mamun brought out a procession upon his getting party nomination," said the OC, adding, Baker alleged that the followers of Mamun hurled several crude bombs in front of his house at that time.

"However, our patrol team did not find anyone on the spot and did not find any such evidence," he said.

The OC said locals told them that they heard some loud noise. Mamun's followers, however, claimed that the sound was of fireworks.

"We will investigate the matter once we get written complaints. We will not allow anyone to create unrest in this upazila," the OC said.

Contacted, Mamun said he did not know anything about it.