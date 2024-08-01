Crude bombs hurled at CU teachers’ residences

Miscreants hurled at least six crude bombs yesterday on Chittagong University campus targeting two residences of teachers who supported the quota reform protests.

The two teachers are Mojammel Hoque, associate professor of philosophy department and Atiyar Rahman, professor of the Biochemistry and Microbiology. Both are connected with "Unity of CU Teachers Against Oppression".

Mojammel Hoque told this newspaper that he heard several bangs and saw smoke and fire coming out from the entrance gate of his residence around 2:00am.

"Miscreants were also abusing me in the local language," he added.

Echoing the same, Atiyar Rahman said university authorities can find miscreants by analyzing footage from the CCTV.

"Miscreants came to my residence and blasted three crude bombs one by one," he added.

Following this incident, both teachers filed complaints to CU Vice-Chancellor Abu Taher.

The VC told reporters that he has already instructed the proctor to investigate the incident.

Proctor Ohidul Alam said his team has visited the spots and are working to identify the culprits.