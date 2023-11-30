Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 30, 2023 04:37 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 30, 2023 04:43 PM

Crude bombs go off at Dhaka divisional commissioner's office

Thu Nov 30, 2023 04:37 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 30, 2023 04:43 PM

Crude bombs were detonated in the premises of the Dhaka Divisional Commissioner's Office in the capital's Segunbagicha today.

The incident occurred at 3:03pm in front of the garage. No casualties have been reported so far.

Confirming the matter, Ramna Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Shafikul Islam said, "We rushed to the scene after hearing the explosion. We are investigating the matter."

A witness, Jewel Rana, said they heard the sound of at least four crude bomb explosions within a few seconds in that area.

