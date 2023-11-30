Crude bombs go off at Dhaka divisional commissioner's office
Crude bombs were detonated in the premises of the Dhaka Divisional Commissioner's Office in the capital's Segunbagicha today.
The incident occurred at 3:03pm in front of the garage. No casualties have been reported so far.
Confirming the matter, Ramna Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Shafikul Islam said, "We rushed to the scene after hearing the explosion. We are investigating the matter."
A witness, Jewel Rana, said they heard the sound of at least four crude bomb explosions within a few seconds in that area.
