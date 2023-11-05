Crude bombs exploded, vehicles vandalised in Ishwardi

Miscreants blasted a series of crude bombs and vandalised a truck and a police vehicle in Ishwardi rail gate area of Pabna tonight.

Arbinda Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Ishwardi Police Station, confirmed the matter to our Pabna correspondent and said a group of protesters, trying to enforce the blockade, created chaos and panic in the area around 7:30pm.

Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, after the incident, the leaders and activists of the local Awami League and its affiliate bodies took out a procession to protest the blockade and attack.

Later, the activists also attacked the party office of a BNP leader.

When asked about this, the OC said that no specific complaint has been filed regarding the attack on the BNP office. "Police are investigating the matter."

Abul Kalam Azad Mintu, general secretary of Ishwardi Upazila Awami League, told reporters that Awami League leaders and activists were on the field to protest against the "terrorism and anarchy of BNP-Jamaat".

Pabna Additional Superintendent of Police Md Masud Alam told The Daily Star that additional police have been deployed in the area and the situation was under control now.