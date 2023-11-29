Crude bomb detonated in Rajshahi court premises, 3 arrested

Criminals exploded a crude bomb at Rajshahi's Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court building premises today.

Three people were arrested in this connection, said Md Rofiqul Haque, officer-in-charge of Rajpara Police Station in Rajshahi.

The incident took place at 11:30am when a group threw the bomb from outside the boundary wall of the court building, the OC said.

He added that no one was injured in the attack.

Police rushed to the scene and surrounded the premises, the OC said.