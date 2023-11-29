Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 29, 2023 05:48 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 29, 2023 05:51 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Crude bomb detonated in Rajshahi court premises, 3 arrested

Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 29, 2023 05:48 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 29, 2023 05:51 PM
Attacks on BNP-Jamaat men: Of masks, helmets and baffled cops

Criminals exploded a crude bomb at Rajshahi's Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court building premises today.

Three people were arrested in this connection, said Md Rofiqul Haque, officer-in-charge of Rajpara Police Station in Rajshahi.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The incident took place at 11:30am when a group threw the bomb from outside the boundary wall of the court building, the OC said.

He added that no one was injured in the attack.

Police rushed to the scene and surrounded the premises, the OC said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
আয়কর
|বাংলাদেশ

আয়কর রিটার্ন জমার সময় ২ মাস বেড়েছে

ব্যক্তি পর্যায়ে এই সময়সীমা দুই মাস বাড়িয়ে আগামী ৩১ জানুয়ারি করা হয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৯৬৮

২৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification