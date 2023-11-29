Crude bomb blasts injure 2 at Bijoynagar

Crude bomb explosions today injured two people including a ruling party leader in the capital's Bijoynagar area.

Three crude bombs exploded in front of the Bijoynagar Water Tank around 3:00pm, reports our correspondent from the spot.

The injured are Abdul Taher Bhuiyan Mukut, 32, an executive member of Dhaka Metropolitan South Swechasebak League, and AK Azad, 64, marketing manager of a private company.

Taher Bhuiyan said the explosion injured him when he was returning to his house on Sutrapur's Patlakhan Road home from Bijoynagar area on his motorcycle.

When he reached the road in front of the water tank, several cocktails exploded next to his motorcycle. A splinter hit his right leg, he added.

AK Azad, who lives in the Banasree area, said he suffered injuries to his right hand and rib from the explosions while returning to his office in Kakrail from Motijheel on a rickshaw. He was first taken to a local hospital, from where his colleagues took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Bachchu Mia, in charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost, said two injured in the incident were brought to the hospital around 4:00pm.

Azad suffered injuries to his right rib and right hand while Abdul Taher suffered injuries to his right leg. However, both of them are out of danger. They are being treated in the emergency department, he said.

Nur Mohammad, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station, told The Daily Star that they had heard about the explosion and a police team had visited the spot.