Crude bomb blasted at Dhaka court premises

Unidentified miscreants today blasted a crude bomb on the premises of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court in Old Dhaka.

The incident happened near the lockup of the court at around 4:00pm soon after adjournment of the hearing on a bail petition of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a case filed over the attack on the chief justice's residence in Kakrail on October 28, Additional Public Prosecutor Tapash Kumar Pal told The Daily Star.

"Panic was spread among the people, following it," he said.

Shahinur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said, "No one was injured in the blast. We have identified the suspects in connection with the matter."