Crude bomb attack on Rajshahi police vehicle leaves two constables injured

Second attack in a week on police vehicles in the city

Two constables were injured as helmet-wearing criminals hurled a crude bomb at a human hauler carrying law police personnel in Rajshahi last night.

The crude bomb exploded when it hit the right side of the vehicle requisitioned for police duty, said Shakhawat Hossain, a sub-inspector of Airport Police Station who was also in the vehicle.

The two police constables -- Zahidul Islam and Shamim Haider -- were admitted to the police hospital in Rajshahi, the SI said.

On November 15, a group attacked a police patrol vehicle with brick chunks at Sopura area, injuring four law enforcera and damaging the vehicle.

This was the second instance of a police vehicle coming under attack in Rajshahi in the span of a week.

Last night's attack occurred around 9:00pm when some helmet-wearing men ambushed the vehicle in Baya area and threw the crude bomb at it.

Zahidul suffered splinter wounds to his face while Shamim was hit on his right leg, SI Shakhawat said.

The attackers ran away as the police got busy with their injured members, he said.

None was arrested so far in connection with the attack.

In a separate incident in Rajshahi last night, a truck was set on fire while it was parked near Chhanda Filling Station at City Hat area.

The front part of the truck was burnt and none was injured, said Md Nazrul Islam, an inspector of Shah Makhdum Police Station.