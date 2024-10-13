Crown theft at Satkhira temple: Case filed, four held

Police declare reward for info

Satkhira district police have announced a reward for information leading to the capture of the thief who stole a crown of the goddess Kali at the Jeshoreshwari Temple in Shyamnagar, Satkhira.

The crown, a silver piece plated with gold, was gifted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bangladesh in March 2021.

The theft, which occurred between 2:47pm and 2:49pm on Thursday, was captured on CCTV footage, but the thief has yet to be identified.

Satkhira Superintendent of Police Monirul Islam sought public assistance through a post on the district police's official Facebook page, offering a special reward for any information that helps arrest the culprit.

Four suspects have already been arrested, according to Satkhira police, and operations are ongoing to capture the main perpetrator.

The temple's caretaker, Jyoti Chattopadhyay, has filed a case against unnamed individuals.

Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, the youth and sports advisor to the interim government, visited the Jeshoreshwari Temple yesterday and instructed authorities to arrest the thief and recover the crown as soon as possible.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has expressed concerns over the incident and urged Bangladeshi authorities to investigate the theft.

The crown was placed on the deity as a symbolic gesture by Modi during his visit to the temple, one of the 52 Shakti Peeths in Hinduism.