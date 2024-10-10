Crown of goddess Kali stolen from Satkhira temple

It was gifted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

A crown of goddess Kali at the Jeshoreshwari Temple in Satkhira's Shyamnagar, which was gifted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been stolen.

The incident occurred around 2:30pm today.

According to the temple priest, Dilip Mukherjee, he left the temple after completing the day's worship around 2:00pm. Shortly afterwards, the temple's cleaning staff entered to clean the premises. A while later, they noticed that the crown was missing from the deity's head.

Modi had visited the Jeshoreshwari Temple on March 27, 2021, as part of his trip to Bangladesh.

The temple is one of the 52 Shakti Peeths in Hinduism. On that day, Modi placed the crown on the head of the deity as a symbolic gesture.

Talking to The Daily Star, Inspector of Shyamnagar Police Station Taizul Islam confirmed the incident and stated that they are reviewing the temple's CCTV footage to identify the thief.

Jyoti Chattopadhyay, one of the members of the family that has been looking after the temple for generations, said the crown was made of silver and it was gold plated.