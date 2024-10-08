Criticising govt on Facebook: Suspended assistant commissioner sued

Tapasi Tabassum Urmi, the suspended assistant commissioner of Lalmonirhat, was sued today for making derogatory remarks about Abu Sayed, who was killed in police firing during the quota reform movement on July 16

Abu Sayed, a 12th batch student of the English department at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur and a coordinator of the anti-quota movement, was the first student killed in police firing during the movement.

Abu Hanif, a member of the higher council of Gono Adhikar Parishad, filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Zakir Hossain.

Upon hearing, the magistrate recorded the statement of the complainant and said he would pass an order over the matter later in the day, said advocate Khademul Islam, a lawyer for the complainant.

Tapasi, who drew attention for her Facebook post criticising the interim government and the chief adviser, was suspended yesterday.

Earlier, she was transferred to the Rangpur Divisional Commissioner's Office and made officer on special duty (OSD) due to what officials say are her controversial Facebook posts and criticism of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

On October 5, she wrote on Facebook that the interim government has no constitutional basis.

"The countdown has begun for you, sir," she wrote, addressing the chief adviser.