Criticising govt on Facebook: Court summons suspended assistant commissioner

A Dhaka court today summoned Tapasi Tabassum Urmi, the suspended assistant commissioner of Lalmonirhat, in a case filed over her "derogatory remarks" about Abu Sayed, who was killed in police firing during the quota reform movement on July 16.

Tapasi will have to appear before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Zakir Hossain on November 28 and seek bail in the case, according to the order.

If she fails appear before the court, an arrest warrant will be issued against her, the court said.

Earlier in the day, Abu Hanif, a member of the higher council of Gono Adhikar Parishad, filed the case against her with the same court.

Upon hearing, the magistrate recorded the statement of the complainant and later, issued the summon order.

Abu Sayed, a 12th batch student of the English department at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur and a coordinator of the anti-quota movement, was the first student killed in police firing during the movement.

Tapasi, who drew attention for her Facebook post criticising the interim government and the chief adviser, was suspended yesterday.

Earlier, she was transferred to the Rangpur Divisional Commissioner's Office and made officer on special duty (OSD) due to what officials say are her controversial Facebook posts and criticism of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

On October 5, she wrote on Facebook that the interim government has no constitutional basis.

"The countdown has begun for you, sir," she wrote, addressing the chief adviser.