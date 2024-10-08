Criticising govt: Assistant commissioner suspended over Facebook post

Lalmonirhat assistant commissioner Tapasi Tabassum Urmi, who drew attention for her Facebook post criticising the interim government and the chief adviser, was suspended yesterday.

Interestingly, another government employee, who had lost his job for his Facebook post against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, has recently been reinstated.

Mansur Hossain, public relations officer of the public administration ministry, confirmed that disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated against Urmi.

Earlier, she was transferred to the Rangpur Divisional Commissioner's Office and made officer on special duty (OSD) due to what officials say are her controversial Facebook posts and criticism of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

On October 5, she wrote on Facebook that the interim government has no constitutional basis.

"The countdown has begun for you, sir," she wrote, addressing the chief adviser.

In another development, Senior Assistant Secretary Saidur Rahman, who lost his job two years ago for posting a poem on Facebook mocking Hasina, has got back his job. On June 13, 2022, the public administration ministry issued a notice dismissing him from service.

Saidur is known in literary circles by his pen name, "Poet Rahman Henry".

In an order issued on October 3, it was stated that the period between his dismissal and reinstatement will be counted as active service. He is entitled to receive back pay, promotions, and other benefits as per the regulations.

Saidur joined the BCS (administrative cadre) in 1995. After his dismissal, a section of poets protested the decision. Following the fall of the Awami League government on August 5, many writers and poets called for his reinstatement.