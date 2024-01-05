Criminals posing as passengers set train on fire: police

Law enforcers suspect that the Benapole Express fire incident was an act of sabotage.

"We suspect criminals boarded the Dhaka-bound train posing as passengers and torched it," Anwar Hossain, superintendent of Dhaka Railway Police, told The Daily Star.

At least four people were killed as the train was set on fire around 9:00pm in Dhaka.

Witnesses said they noticed the fire once the train reached Saidabad.

The train stopped in the Golapbagh area and eight fire engines eventually doused the blaze around 11:00pm.

Briefing reporters on the spot, Khandaker Al Moin, director of Rab's legal and media wing, said, "We are investigating the reason… We suspect miscreants were behind the incident."

Visiting the spot, KH Mahid Uddin, additional commissioner (crime and ops) of DMP said, " This is sabotage. ... It's inhuman. Those who are involved with this crime will be punished."

He said various agencies are investigating the incident besides the Bangladesh Railway Police.