Criminals being hired to carry out polls violence

Says Rab after arrests of nine gang members in city

Followers of some MP aspirants are trying to hire known criminals to commit violence during the upcoming polls, Rab said yesterday.

"We've intelligence that some over-enthusiastic followers of a number of candidates are trying to hire known criminals. They may appoint the criminals to engage in violence," Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of the Rab's legal and media wing, told reporters at its media centre in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar.

He was briefing them on the arrests of nine members from two criminal gangs in the capital's Mohammadpur on Wednesday.

The nine were held for "planning chaos and violence during election".

The Rab official said some isolated incidents of violence took place across the country recently.

"We've seen some makeshift campaign offices of candidates being attacked by supporters of rival aspirants and known criminals. These criminals commit crimes again after coming out of jail on bail," he said, while responding to a reporter's question.

He said the Rapid Action Battalion picked up around 50 people, including some public representatives, across the country in 72 hours preceding yesterday noon over specific complaints.

Moin added that returning officers informed them about the arrestees' involvement in violence after receiving written complaints. "We have managed to bring many of those people to book and cases have been filed against them."

Regarding taking steps against those hiring criminals, he said, "Our intelligence teams are working on it. The process is underway to bring such criminals to book."

Acting on a tip-off that criminals were planning to create panic among the people by brandishing sharp weapons, Rab arrested the nine on Wednesday, he said.

Posing as bus or human-hauler drivers, helpers, shop staffers, construction workers, scrap traders, and vegetable vendors, the arrestees were also involved in robberies and mugging in and around Mohammadpur, the Rab official said.

The arrestees are Hayat alias Talka Hayat, 40; Md Sagor, 19; Ismail Hossain, 19; and Md Sumon, 45, who are all members of a criminal gang -- "Kobji Kata group", and Md Sumon alias Biriyani Sumon, 28; Md Badal, 26; Md Akash, 19; Md Rabbi, 28; and Md Rasel, 38; all members of the criminal gang -- "Biriyani Sumon Group".

Moin said several general diaries and cases were filed with different police stations over the recent criminal activities in Mohammadpur by some gang members.

Each criminal gangs have 30 to 35 members, he said, adding that they often used to work as hired criminals.

He, however, said the arrestees were not involved in politics.

"During primary interrogation, the arrestees disclosed some names for whom they worked as hired criminals. We are now verifying those names."