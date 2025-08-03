Crimes against humanity: trial against Hasina begins at ICT

The prosecution at the International Crimes Tribunal has started delivering its opening statement today in a case against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her two aides over the crimes against humanity during the July uprising.

The co-accused in the case are former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

The charges against the trio include murder, attempted murder, torture, and the use of lethal weapons and other crimes against humanity.

Around 10:30am, prosecutor Faruk Ahmed entered the courtroom carrying several documents related to the case.

State-appointed defence counsel for Sheikh Hasina, Md Amir Hossain, is also present. The delivery of the opening statement is being broadcast live.

Among the accused, former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun has been brought at the ICT custody today.

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal remains absconding. Hasina has been in India since she fled to the neighbouring country on August 5 last year.

On July 10, the tribunal formally framed charges against Hasina and her two top aides.

Witnesses are also expected to give their statements in this case in the coming days, tribunal sources said.