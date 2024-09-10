Crimes against humanity: ICT starts field- level probe into complaints against Hasina

The probe agency of the International Crimes Tribunal yesterday launched a field investigation into the complaints of crimes against humanity and genocide allegedly committed by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, among others, during the student movement that later manifested in a mass uprising.

On the day, the members of the agency visited Dhaka Medical College Hospital and National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital. There, they spoke to over 20 victims who were injured during the movement from July 1 to August 5 and recorded their statements.

They also collected the identities of 529 injured victims who took treatment at the neurosciences institute.

"With this, we have began our field-level investigation into the recent complaints against Sheikh Hasina and others," Ataur Rahman, deputy director (administration) of the ICT probe agency, told The Daily Star yesterday.

Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam, among others, was present during the recording of statements. Talking to the journalists yesterday, he said the agency sent separate letters to local and police administration, medical colleges, media houses, and university authorities and sought information concerning the student movement.

In a letter to all metropolitan police commissioners, deputy commissioners, and superintendents of police, the agency sought a list of casualties between July 1 and August 5, information about graveyards and a list of martyrs buried there, information about any mass grave and list of martyrs buried there, names and addresses of victims' families, and the role of law enforcers and the then ruling party cadres in quelling the movement.

In a letter to all directors of medical college hospitals and civil surgeons, the agency sought a list of the casualties, their attendants, and treatment-related documents.

In a letter to all editors of the national dailies and the heads of news at TV channels, the agency sought reports that quoted the speeches or comments given by the then ministers, advisers, lawmakers, party leaders, and law enforcers to suppress the movement and stories or footage related to killing, mass killing, torture, confinement, enforced disappearance, arson, etc.

In a letter to vice-chancellors of the public and private universities the agency sought information about students, teachers, and staffers who were killed or injured and information about the role of law enforcers and the then ruling party cadres in quelling the movement.

Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted on August 5 following a student-led mass uprising, is facing 12 charges of crimes against humanity and genocide.

Eleven complaints were filed in connection with the recent student movement, while another complaint was connected with the crimes committed centring the Hefajat-e-Islami rally in Dhaka in May 2013.

Besides Hasina, her party leaders and several journalists, were also included in the complaints filed with the ICT.

Hasina-led government formed the International Crimes Tribunal in March 2010 to try the people who committed crimes during the Liberation War in 1971. Later, a second ICT was formed.

At least six BNP and Jamaat leaders were executed for their 1971 crimes following the ICT verdicts.

Filing of complaints with the investigation agency started after Law Adviser Asif Nazrul on August 15 said the interim government decided to hold the trial at the International Crimes Tribunal for the killings during the mass uprising that toppled the Hasina-led government.

The government on Thursday reconstituted the prosecution team of the ICT by appointing a chief prosecutor and four other prosecutors.

Tajul Islam, who defended several Jamaat-e-Islami leaders facing wartime crimes charges at the tribunals, was made the chief prosecutor.