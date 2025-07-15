Crimes against humanity: Ex-DMP chief, seven others charged

Former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman and seven other ex-police officials have been charged with crimes against humanity over the killing of six people in Chankharpool on August 5 last year.

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 yesterday framed charges against them and set August 10 and August 11 for the opening statements of the prosecution and recording of witness depositions.

The other charges against the accused are murder, command responsibility, abetment, incitement, facilitation, complicity, and conspiracy.

This is the second time any accused have been charged at the ICT for the atrocities committed across the country during last year's mass uprising, which, according to a UN report, left 1,400 dead and over 25,000 wounded.

On July 10, the ICT-1 framed charges against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her two top aides in another case.

Justice Md Shofiul Alam Mahmood read out the charges as instructed by the tribunal chair, Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder, in a packed courtroom with four accused in the dock. The remaining four are absconding.

The absconding are former DMP chief Habibur Rahman, former DMP joint commissioner Sudip Kumar Chakraborty, former additional deputy commissioner (Ramna zone) Shah Alam Mohammad Akhtarul Islam, and former assistant commissioner (Ramna zone) Mohammad Imrul.

The four produced before the tribunal are former inspector of Shahbagh Police Station Arshad Hossain; and constables Sujon, Imaz Hossain, and Nasirul Islam.

Shahriar Khan Anas, Sheikh Mahdi Hasan Junayed, Mohammad Yakub, Rakib Hawlader, Ismamul Haque, and Manik Mia were killed as police allegedly opened fire with lethal weapons on unarmed protesters in the capital's Chankharpul on August 5, 2024, when tens of thousands of protesters marched in Dhaka, ultimately toppling the Sheikh Hasina-led administration and forcing her to flee to India.

Justice Shofiul read the arguments placed by the defence and prosecution. While the four present before the tribunal had their own counsels, the absconding officials were represented by a state-appointed counsel.

"After carefully scrutinising everything, we have found prima facie elements about the alleged involvement of the accused in the commissioning of the crime, which was widespread and systematic. There is sufficient and substantial evidence before the tribunal to frame charges against the accused," he said.

"You, Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Habibur Rahman ordered subordinates through wireless to fire upon unarmed protesters to subdue a peaceful protest on August 5 (last year) in Chankharpul area.

"Acting on the order, you, Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty, monitored, controlled, and supervised and ordered to open fire on the innocent protesters. You, Shah Alam Md Akhtarul Islam and Imrul Hossain, along with 40–45 armed policemen, went to the spot and ordered to shoot indiscriminately with lethal weapons -- Chinese rifles, shotguns.

"You, Arshad, implemented superior commanders' instructions and ordered to open fire, lob sound grenades, and teargas shells on the protesters. You, constables Sujan Hossain, Imaj Hossen Emon, and Nasirul Islam, participated and opened targeted fire with Chinese rifles and shotguns under the command of those accused and killed six protesters," Justice Shofiul read out.

"Therefore, you all eight [mentioned names, designations, and addresses] have been indicted under the International Crimes [Tribunals] Act," he added.

After reading out the charges in English, justice Shofiul explained it to the four in the dock in Bangla and asked each by turn whether they understood the charges against them.

All four denied the charges, claiming innocence and demanded justice.