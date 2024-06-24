Crime reporters' association demands withdrawal of BPSA statement

Crime Reporters' Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) today demanded withdrawal of the statement issued by Bangladesh Police Service Association (BPSA) saying it is detrimental to independent journalism.

In a statement, the CRAB expressed deep concern over the BPSA statement and said such a statement may encourage corrupt officials.

In letters sent on Friday, the BPSA urged journalists to be more cautious and follow the principles of journalism properly while publishing any report about the police force in the future.

The association described the recent media reports, mainly on graft allegations against some former and current officials, as a "smear campaign" by the media.

It claimed the reports being run by print, electronic, and social media outlets are "partial, motivated, exaggerated, and misleading".

The Crab in its statement today said it is the job of responsible journalism to investigate corruption and irregularities and expose the abuse of power.

"In recent times, some reports were published on the unusual asset amassment by some former and current officials. We don't think they were published with any specific intent," said the statement.

The news about some of the current and former police officers is a continuation of the responsible and information-based news which journalists always publish; the Crab said adding the language in which the BPSA has reacted to the news is against independent journalism.

Crab said it expects cooperation from all to implement the government's declared "zero tolerance policy" against corruption. Therefore, the organisation demanded the withdrawal of the BPSA statement.

Earlier, The Editors' Council, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists, Dhaka Union of Journalists, Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) and Broadcast Journalist Center (BJC) issued separate statements, terming BPSA statement a threat to independent journalism.