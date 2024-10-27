Crime in Mohammadpur: 3 shot as drug gangs clash

45 detained in joint drive; locals demonstrate demanding security

Three people, including a child, were injured in clashes between armed gangs inside Geneva Camp in the capital's Mohammadpur yesterday.

According to locals and police, clashes broke out between several drug-dealing gangs around 5:00pm and continued for about three hours, leaving the three shot.

The child, Sajjen alias Rahmat, 13, was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Hafizur Rahman, inspector (investigation) of Mohammadpur Police Station, said they deployed a large number of police personnel in the camp area.

"If necessary, additional police members will be sent there. We will soon carry out combing operations in the area to detain the criminals," he added.

Shamsher Ali, father of Sajjen, said his son went out of home to fetch water from a pump. "He was caught in the gunfight and hit by a bullet on his way back home."

He said that an armed gang, led by Chua Selim, has a longstanding feud with another one led by Bunia Sohel over drug trafficking and establishing supremacy inside the camp.

The Geneva Camp and its adjoining areas have recently become a hotspot of criminal activities such as gunfights, mugging, drug peddling, and murder.

On October 17, one Shanemaj, 37, was shot dead during a gunfight between two feuding groups in Geneva Camp.

On September 29, a joint team of Bangladesh Army, Rab, and police arrested 35 people, including a top drug dealer, and recovered arms and ammo from the camp.

Police and locals say gunfights have been taking place inside the camp almost every day as rival groups are fighting to control the drug sale spots. Many criminals use firearms which were looted from Mohammadpur Police Station during the mass uprising.

Yesterday, local residents, including students, staged a demonstration in front of Mohammadpur Police Station demanding improvement in law and order.

Demonstrators said the law and order situation in Mohammadpur did not return to normal after the fall of Hasina's regime on August 5. The blamed a lack of police patrol for the poor law and order situation.

Inspector Hafizur said they could not patrol the entire neighbourhood due to a shortage of manpower and vehicles. "We are trying to carry out our duties with whatever resources we have."

JOINT TEAM LAUNCHES RAIDS

A joint team of Bangladesh Army and the police conducted raids in Rayer Bazar, Basila, Dhaka Udyan and the adjacent areas from around 6:00pm and detained 45 young people for their alleged involvement in robberies and mugging.

The team was interrogating the detainees to verify their involvement in criminal activities.

"We are trying to identify the real offenders. Once we have evidence of their involvement in criminal activities, we will produce them before the court," Hafizur said.